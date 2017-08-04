WBUR News
Support the news
With Immigration, Baker Tries Managing Political Balancing Act05:21Play
Health care and immigration are two topics polarizing enough to make any politician's true partisan colors show.
In the last week or so, we've seen Gov. Charlie Baker take a stance on both of these issues. As a Republican at the helm of a largely liberal state, Baker prides himself on managing a tight political balancing act.
This segment aired on August 4, 2017.
Related:
Shannon Dooling Reporter
Shannon Dooling is a reporter representing WBUR on a team of public radio station journalists in the New England News Collaborative.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news