Support the news

With Immigration, Baker Tries Managing Political Balancing Act05:21Download

Play
August 04, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Health care and immigration are two topics polarizing enough to make any politician's true partisan colors show.

In the last week or so, we've seen Gov. Charlie Baker take a stance on both of these issues. As a Republican at the helm of a largely liberal state, Baker prides himself on managing a tight political balancing act.

This segment aired on August 4, 2017.

Related:

Shannon Dooling Twitter Reporter
Shannon Dooling is a reporter representing WBUR on a team of public radio station journalists in the New England News Collaborative.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news