August 17, 2017
Howard Bryant, a writer with ESPN and author of the book "Shut Out: A story of race and baseball in Boston," joined WBUR to discuss news that Red Sox owner John Henry is open to renaming Yawkey Way.

This segment aired on August 17, 2017.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

