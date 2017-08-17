Owner Henry: Red Sox Welcome Renaming Yawkey Way

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry says he supports the idea of renaming Yawkey Way outside of Fenway Park.

Henry told The Boston Herald in an email that he remains "haunted" by the racist past of the team under former owner Tom Yawkey.

Yawkey was the owner for decades, and the Sox were the last team in Major League Baseball to integrate.

Henry told the Herald the time is right to make the change and have a conversation on race.

A team spokesman confirmed to WBUR Henry's stance, and a City Hall spokeswoman said Mayor Marty Walsh is supportive of the change.

Any change to the public street would require approval of abutters and the city.

On game days, the Red Sox close Yawkey Way to public access and sell concessions.

“We ought to be able to lead the [name change] effort," Henry said in his email to the Herald, "and if others in the community favor a change, we would welcome it - particularly in light of the country’s current leadership stance with regard to intolerance."

Henry told the Herald that the charitable Yawkey Foundation "has done a lot of great things over the years," and he'd like to see the street renamed “David Ortiz Way” or “Big Papi Way.”

With reporting by WBUR's Benjamin Swasey