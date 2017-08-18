WBUR News
Support the news
Red Sox Owner Says It's Time To Rename Yawkey Way04:12Play
The owner of the Boston Red Sox says he's haunted by the racist legacy of the team's former owner, Tom Yawkey, and that the team should lead the effort to rename Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park. WBUR's Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on August 18, 2017.
Related:
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news