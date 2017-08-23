9 States, Including Mass., Propose Extending Carbon Reduction Goals To 2030

The nine-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) consortium has reached an agreement on a proposed update to the program, which would aim for a 30 percent reduction in carbon pollution from the region's power plants by 2030.

The proposed changes would set a regional cap of 75,147,784 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2021 and then reduce that cap by about 3 percent per year, resulting in 2030 emissions 30 percent below 2020 levels, according to RGGI.

"The bipartisan agreement announced today by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative demonstrates the collaborative regional approach to addressing climate change in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and positions Massachusetts and other member states to meet important greenhouse gas reduction targets," Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Martin Suuberg said in a statement.

The 2008 Global Warming Solutions Act requires Massachusetts to achieve greenhouse gas emissions reductions of 25 percent below 1990 emissions levels by 2020 and a reduction of at least 80 percent by 2050. As of 2014, the state had reduced emissions by 21.3 percent from 1990s levels, according to the most recent data available from DEP.

In a statement, the Sierra Club lauded the nine RGGI states — Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont — for working together on a critical issue amid "the current disastrous policies and rhetoric of the Trump Administration."

"More clean energy and stronger pollution limits are overwhelmingly popular and mean more jobs, cleaner air and healthier communities," Mark Kresowik, eastern region deputy director for the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal Campaign, said in a statement. "This is just a first step toward meeting the commitments to climate protection these states have made, and we look forward to working them to implement this proposal and ensuring greater support for communities overburdened by pollution and underserved by economic opportunities."