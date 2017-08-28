Support the news

August 28, 2017
Rescue teams from Massachusetts are in Texas to help with the search, rescue and relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey. Robert Picard, a member of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross that is assisting in relief efforts south of Houston, describes the devastation caused by the storm's incredible rainfall on Morning Edition.

This segment aired on August 28, 2017.

