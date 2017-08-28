WBUR News
'There Is Water Everywhere': Mass. Red Cross Worker In Texas Describes Harvey Relief Efforts04:50Play
Rescue teams from Massachusetts are in Texas to help with the search, rescue and relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey. Robert Picard, a member of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross that is assisting in relief efforts south of Houston, describes the devastation caused by the storm's incredible rainfall on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on August 28, 2017.
