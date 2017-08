Rescuers in Houston were overwhelmed with calls for help Sunday after Harvey — a Category 4 hurricane that has lingered and changed into a tropical storm — brought devastating floods to the Texas city, affecting thousands of residents. Relief efforts continue and at least two people are dead.

After helping the driver of the submerged truck get to safety, a man floats on the freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Wilford Martinez, right, waits to be rescued by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner after his car got stuck in floodwaters in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Residents are evacuated from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday in Houston, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)