The story of Darrell Jones — the man serving a life sentence for a Brockton murder he says he didn't commit — is taking another turn.

Today, in a Plymouth courtroom, a judge heard from one of the jurors who convicted Jones 31 years ago — a juror who claims that racial bias played a role in Jones' conviction.

She originally made those statements to WBUR's Bruce Gellerman, who joined All Things Considered to discuss.