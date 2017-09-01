Support the news

Juror Who Convicted Darrell Jones Claims Racial Bias Played Role In Conviction05:43Download

Play
September 01, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Darrell Jones is ushered into the courtroom for a new trial hearing at Bristol County Courthouse in Fall River. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Darrell Jones is ushered into the courtroom for a new trial hearing at Bristol County Courthouse in Fall River. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The story of Darrell Jones — the man serving a life sentence for a Brockton murder he says he didn't commit — is taking another turn.

Today, in a Plymouth courtroom, a judge heard from one of the jurors who convicted Jones 31 years ago — a juror who claims that racial bias played a role in Jones' conviction.

She originally made those statements to WBUR's Bruce Gellerman, who joined All Things Considered to discuss.

This segment aired on September 1, 2017.

Related:

Bruce Gellerman Twitter Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news