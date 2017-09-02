Support the news

September 02, 2017
Joan Finmore looks out as she takes a break from sorting items at a friend's flooded home Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Houston. Thousands of people have been displaced by torrential rains and catastrophic flooding since Harvey slammed into Southeast Texas last Friday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)MoreCloseclosemore
In Houston, the flood waters are receding in parts of the city, and residents are beginning to assess the damage and loss caused by Tropical Storm Harvey. WBUR’s Anthony Brooks is in Houston, and joined Weekend Edition to discuss the latest.

This segment aired on September 2, 2017.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

