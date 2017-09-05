Support the news

Brandeis DREAMer Expresses 'High Level Of Fear And Anxiety' As Nation Awaits DACA Decision

September 05, 2017
President Trump is expected Tuesday to end DACA, the Obama-era immigration program that protects people brought into the U.S. illegally as children.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and state Attorney General Maura Healey are among the Massachusetts politicians urging the White House to keep the program. It has given an estimated 8,000 children and young adults in Massachusetts temporary legal residency, including Brandeis University sophomore Elias Rosenfeld, who joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on September 5, 2017.

