Red Sox Game Attendees Denounce Racism With Sign Dropped Above Green Monster

A few people seated above the Green Monster dropped down a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of the Red Sox game at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The sign — draped over the top middle of the 37-foot Monster — had a black background with white letters that read: "Racism is as American as Baseball."

It was up for about one batter and the umpires asked it be removed because it was in fair territory. There was a spattering of boos from the crowd as Red Sox security forced them to remove it and escorted the people from their seats.

A Red Sox spokesman said four people were escorted from the park and that one of them said they were inspired by Black Lives Matter.

One of the founders of Boston's Black Lives Matter group told WBUR Thursday she's celebrating the display of the banner at Fenway.

Daunasia Yancey said she's not sure who displayed the banner, but that their actions are in line with tactics used by Black Lives Matter.

Members of Boston Antifa, a local chapter of the anti-racist and anti-fascist group, claimed responsibility on its Facebook page for dropping of the sign.

"Saw it was draped over the Monster," Red Sox manager John Farrell said after the game. "From the dugout, you see someone expressing their opinion and it looked like it was withdrawn relatively quick."

Boston right fielder Mookie Betts also saw it.

"There's no place for that," Betts said. "That's for another day, though."

It's not the first time that the Red Sox have responded to the topic of racism at the ballpark.

Earlier this season, Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said after a game that he was the victim of racial slurs and had peanuts thrown at him during the game.

The next day, Jones received a personal apology from Boston team president Sam Kennedy on behalf of the club. When he stepped up for his first at-bat of the game, he was also given an extended applause from the Fenway crowd.

"Just appreciative that action was taken and not everybody feels the same way as selected people," Jones said after the game.

In August, owner John Henry said his team will lead the effort to change the name of Yawkey Way. The street is currently named after Tom Yawkey, who owned the team from 1933 to 1976 but refused to integrate the team from 1947 to 1959.

With additional reporting from the WBUR Newsroom