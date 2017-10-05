It's a big day for Boston sports fans. The Red Sox are opening their playoff series against the Astros in Houston Thursday afternoon. The New England Patriots are on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday evening, while the Bruins are at home for their first game of the regular season.

Chris Gasper, Boston Globe sports columnist and host of the new WBUR/Globe podcast "Season Ticket," gives us a preview of games ahead.