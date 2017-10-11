Some civil rights advocates have raised concerns that U.S. Border Patrol may be infringing on people's civil rights as it carries out stops in its vast jurisdiction. Within 100 miles of the border and the coastline, Border Patrol agents have broad authority to stop cars and people for immigration questions. For example, over the past few months the agency has set up checkpoints in New Hampshire, stopping hundreds of cars and arresting more than two dozen unauthorized immigrants. On a recent drizzly morning, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brad Brant took me and another journalist along the United States-Canada border to see areas where they've apprehended human smugglers and drug traffickers. The first stop is a place in Highgate, Vermont, that agents have nicknamed the "tree farm" because there's a maple sugaring operation there. "What we'll have is people will come here and either pick up people that have walked into the U.S., or they'll drop off people that will to walk into Canada through here, because it's about a 10- or 15-minute walk to the border," Brant says. And the location is just a stone's throw to Interstate 89. "If they get picked up on the interstate, they're about four-and-a-half hours from Boston," Brant says. "We don’t have a lot of time to intercept an event like that." This area is covered by a border patrol office in Swanton, Vermont. They patrol a stretch of the northern border from upstate New York through Vermont and all the way to New Hampshire’s border with Maine. That’s 295 miles of dense woods, farmland, roads and lakes. In their work along the 100-mile zone along the border, U.S. Border Patrol agents serve multiple roles: They work as immigration agents, they work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), they set up checkpoints. And frequently they also serve as backup for local police. The Swanton sector apprehended around 300 people last year, though only about 40 percent of those cases were ever brought to court. Back in the patrol car, we head over to another backcountry road where sometimes people attempt to sneak over the border. "What we're looking for, in general, up here is just something that doesn't belong," Brant says. "The guys come out here and they work, and they get to know the area and the people that live in it and what they do and when they do it, and they basically are patrolling for something that doesn't fit the pattern that they know of, and that's worth a second look."

But just what — and who — is worth a second look raises some red flags for civil rights advocates, particularly the farther one gets from the physical border. Since the agency can stop and question any car or person within 100 air miles of the border, including 100 miles from the coastline, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population falls under Border Patrol jurisdiction — and that includes basically all of New England. Unlike local law enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol agents can pull over a vehicle if they have reasonable suspicion its occupants are of "illegal alienage" — that basically means someone who is in the country illegally. I ask Brant how agents could determine “illegal alienage” without racial profiling? "We're not allowed to do racial profiling, so we use, we develop articulable facts," Brant says. "You know, I have 18 years doing this, so I can kind of tell, regardless of somebody's race, whether or not they're — I can look at you, the way you're dressed, the way you act, the way you walk; you're probably from Vermont. If you were dressed a lot differently, that didn't fit in, that would be an articulable fact." But James Lyall, executive director of the ACLU of Vermont, says these descriptions alone — without other evidence — wouldn't hold up in court. "None of those things by themselves would constitute reasonable suspicion of alienage," says Lyall.

