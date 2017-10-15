WBUR News
Former US Surgeon General Murthy On Gun Violence
Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy served under President Obama. He left that post this past spring after the Trump administration called on him to resign.
Before becoming a surgeon general, Murthy worked at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and this weekend he joined a panel discussion at the 10th annual Clinton Global Initiative University meeting at Northeastern University.
Dr. Murthy joined Weekend Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on October 15, 2017.
