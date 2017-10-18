Support the news

Boston Terror Suspect David Wright Found Guilty On All Counts06:25Download

Play
October 18, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

David Wright was convicted Wednesday of plotting to kill Americans on behalf of the Islamic State group. Jurors found David Wright guilty of all charges. The 28-year-old faces up to life in prison.

WBUR's David Boeri has been covering the trial and reported from Federal Court in Boston.

This segment aired on October 18, 2017.

Related:

David Boeri Twitter Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news