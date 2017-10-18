WBUR News
Boston Terror Suspect David Wright Found Guilty On All Counts06:25Play
David Wright was convicted Wednesday of plotting to kill Americans on behalf of the Islamic State group. Jurors found David Wright guilty of all charges. The 28-year-old faces up to life in prison.
WBUR's David Boeri has been covering the trial and reported from Federal Court in Boston.
This segment aired on October 18, 2017.
David Boeri Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.
