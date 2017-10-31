WBUR News
Support the news
Mass. Taxpayers Could Get Option To Contribute To Climate Change Fund02:54Play
A bill that would allow taxpayers to voluntarily give money from their state tax returns to a United Nations climate change fund is up on the docket on Beacon Hill Tuesday.
One person who will be testifying in favor of the bill is David Cash, the dean of the UMass Boston McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global studies. He joined Morning Edition to talk about what the bill could mean for helping those most vulnerable to climate change.
This segment aired on October 31, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news