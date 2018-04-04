Support the news

Martin Luther King Jr. And Robert F. Kennedy's Connection05:55
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 04, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Fifty years after the death of Martin Luther King Jr., WBUR looks at his connections to Massachusetts — especially with the Kennedys.

David Margolick is the author of a new book, "The Promise and the Dream: The Untold Story of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy."

He talked about the tenuous relationship between the two leaders, whose lives were both cut short by assassination, on Morning Edition.

This segment aired on April 4, 2018.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news