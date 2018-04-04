WBUR News
Martin Luther King Jr. And Robert F. Kennedy's Connection05:55Play
Fifty years after the death of Martin Luther King Jr., WBUR looks at his connections to Massachusetts — especially with the Kennedys.
David Margolick is the author of a new book, "The Promise and the Dream: The Untold Story of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy."
He talked about the tenuous relationship between the two leaders, whose lives were both cut short by assassination, on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on April 4, 2018.
