A new WBUR poll finds the two Democrats challenging Massachusetts’ Republican Governor, Charlie Baker continue to face an uphill battle.

According the poll, Baker remains extremely popular across the state, while Democrats Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie remain practically unknown – with majorities of voters saying they’ve never heard of either one of them.

The poll comes on the eve of the Democratic state convention in Worcester, where Democratic delegates will endorse candidates for governor and other state-wide offices. Joining Morning Edition to talk about all this is WBUR’s senior political reporter, Anthony Brooks.