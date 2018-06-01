A WBUR poll out Friday morning shows awareness of the challengers to Gov. Charlie Baker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is astonishingly low.

In the Senate race, Warren has three Republican challengers — Geoff Diehl, Beth Lindstrom and John Kingston. Gov. Baker is facing two Democrats, Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie, and a Republican, Scott Lively.

Yet now, three months to the primary, at least two-thirds of voters have never heard any of the challengers.

Mass Inc. pollster Steve Koczela and Politico reporter Lauren Dezenski joined Morning Edition to discuss the poll results.