Challengers To Baker, Warren, Still Struggling To Gain Recognition05:27
June 01, 2018
A WBUR poll out Friday morning shows awareness of the challengers to Gov. Charlie Baker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is astonishingly low.

In the Senate race, Warren has three Republican challengers — Geoff Diehl, Beth Lindstrom and John Kingston. Gov. Baker is facing two Democrats, Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie, and a Republican, Scott Lively.

Yet now, three months to the primary, at least two-thirds of voters have never heard any of the challengers.

Mass Inc. pollster Steve Koczela and Politico reporter Lauren Dezenski joined Morning Edition to discuss the poll results.

This segment aired on June 1, 2018.

