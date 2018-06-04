WBUR News
Support the news
State Democratic Party Endorses Jay Gonzalez For Governor04:40Play
With just three months to go before the state primary, the race for governor of Massachusetts enters a new phase.
At the state Democratic Party's convention over the weekend, Democrats overwhelmingly picked Jay Gonzalez as their candidate to challenge Gov. Charlie Baker.
WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks looks at how the coming campaign season is taking shape for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on June 4, 2018.
Related:
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news