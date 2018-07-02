WBUR News
Pollster Explains What's Next Now That The So-Called 'Millionaire's Tax' Has Been Struck Down03:21Play
MassInc Polling Group President Steve Koczela joined Morning Edition to give greater context to how people feel now that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has struck down the proposed ballot question known widely as the "millionaire's tax.'
This segment aired on July 2, 2018.
Steve Koczela Contributor
Steve Koczela is the president of The MassINC Polling Group and has overseen WBUR's polling since 2011.
