Judges Can Require Drug Users On Probation To Remain Drug-Free, Court Rules

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday that a judge can require a drug user to remain drug-free as a condition of probation.

The case involves 30-year-old Julie Eldred, who in 2016 was put on probation for a year on a larceny charge. Her probation conditions stipulated that she remain drug-free and submit to random drug tests. One of those tests, taken 12 days after she was placed on probation, came up positive for the opioid fentanyl.

Because that was a violation of her probation, she was sent to jail.

Eldred's attorney, Lisa Newman-Polk, said it's unconstitutional for the courts to punish someone for a medical condition. She argued that Eldred was being punished for relapse, a symptom of her disease of addiction.

But the court said it does not agree. "We conclude that, in appropriate circumstances, a judge may order a defendant who is addicted to drugs to remain drug free as a condition of probation, and that a defendant may be found to be in violation of his or her probation by subsequently testing positive for an illegal drug," said the 27-page ruling, written by Associate Justice David Lowy.

The ruling added that "a defendant who violates probation is not being punished for violating a condition of probation, but rather 'the defendant is essentially being sentenced anew on his [or her] underlying conviction.' "

After 10 days in jail, Eldred was released to complete inpatient treatment.

The high court says the judge acted appropriately and the ruling noted that "judges should act with flexibility, sensitivity, and compassion when dealing with people who suffer from drug addiction." Additionally the ruling points out that Eldred never objected to her original probation conditions.

"They looked at it as a clear probation violation case," Martin Healy, chief legal counsel and chief operating officer of the Massachusetts Bar Association, said in response to the ruling. "The justices took a thoughtful approach in this ruling, but I'm surprised they didn't issue a landmark ruling on substance use disorders."

The case brought up the science of addiction — much of it focusing on what researchers say about how much control patients like Eldred have over their drug use — and whether consequences motivate people to stop using.

But the justices said the scientific debate about addiction is somewhat unsettled and basically not a matter for the courts to decide. They said what a judge has to deal with is public safety.

"But judges cannot ignore the fact that relapse is dangerous for the person who may be in the throes of addiction and, often times, for the community in which that person lives," the ruling said.