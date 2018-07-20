WBUR News
Mayor Marty Walsh Makes A Visit To The Rust Belt To Campaign For Other Democrats05:00Play
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is trying to get Democrats fired up, but not just in Boston.
He was in Ohio Friday morning meeting with Democrats there, and later went to Indiana to meet with the state's party chair.
What is exactly is he doing in the Rust Belt? James Pindell, reporter for The Boston Globe, talks to Morning Edition about it.
This segment aired on July 20, 2018.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
