Why The Immigration Court Backlog In Mass. Is Growing Faster Than In Almost Any Other State

It's 8:30 a.m. on a recent morning in Boston's immigration court. A federal prosecutor for the Department of Homeland Security pushes a cart loaded with case files into a courtroom. She wedges the cart between a wall and a desk and heaves a pile of paperwork onto the tabletop. Another day full of master calendar hearings is about to get underway.

For an immigrant who's fighting deportation or applying for asylum, a master calendar hearing is their initial court appearance. It kick-starts the rest of their proceedings, and they usually walk out with a date for their next court appearance.

In Boston, those dates are being set further and further out thanks to the nearly 27,000 cases already pending — an increase of 76 percent since President Trump took office. It's the second-largest spike in the country.

This data includes court figures from October 2016 until the end of July this year. (Courtesy TRAC)

'A Dramatic Impact'

Sarah Sherman-Stokes is a Boston-based immigration attorney and a clinical instructor at Boston University's School of Law. She says a bigger backlog can mean longer wait times.

"The growth in the immigration court backlog has a dramatic impact on our clients," she says.

According to TRAC, a national immigration database at Syracuse University, the average wait time in Boston is around two years. That's gradually been ticking up over the last several years. Sherman-Stokes says that's a problem for many of her clients, especially those seeking asylum after experiencing tremendous amounts of trauma in their home country.

(Courtesy TRAC's immigration court backlog tool)

"The longer the amount of time that passes between the incident that happened and them having to retell it in a court room, in an adversarial setting, the more difficult it becomes for them to do that with accuracy," she says, "and even small inconsistencies can be the basis for an asylum denial."

In September, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions set a goal of increasing the number of immigration judges in the country by 50 percent. The thought is that new recruits will help tackle the massive case backlog that continues to grow nationally. But simply adding more judges might not be enough to put a dent in the backlog anytime soon.

Dana Leigh Marks is an immigration judge in San Francisco and the former head of the National Association of Immigration Judges.

"While there is now an almost frantic effort to increase the numbers of immigration judges, it takes a very long time to unwind a backlog," Marks says. "That's because as cases get older and remain on the docket longer, they generally become more complicated."

Evidence becomes stale, witnesses are hard to locate and individual circumstances change. For instance, maybe so much time has passed that a person is now eligible for a different status than they originally applied for. All of this, Marks says, means the longer a case sits on a docket, the longer it can take to adjudicate.