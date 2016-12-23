The basketball gym at Grinnell College in Iowa holds 1,250 people. On the night that Jack Taylor broke a 58-year-old NCAA record for points in a single game, there were still plenty of good seats available.

But the crowd was big enough that Tuesday night in November 2012 that, when Jack Taylor looked into the stands late in the second half, he knew something special was happening.

"I would look out at the crowd, at the student section, and everyone had their phones up, recording,"Jack recalls. "I was like, 'Wow, I must have like 100 points or something.' And so then after the game, I realized I had 138 points."

One hundred thirty-eight points. In one game.

That night, Jack Taylor — a 5-foot-10 guard on a Division III team — became the biggest story in basketball.

He was on SportsCenter, The Dan Patrick Show, Jimmy Kimmel, The Today Show.

Even Lakers star Kobe Bryant — who once famously scored 81 points in a game — was impressed when he heard about the performance.

"Wow, no kidding. From where?" he asked.

"From Grinnell College, in Iowa," a reporter answered.

"Really? That's impressive," Kobe said.

Impressive — maybe not an example of sportsmanship, but we'll get to that later.

Little did Kobe know, but Jack's 138-point game was part of a plan — a plan to spread a message that went beyond basketball.

'I Would've Rather Been Working On My Game'

The roots of Jack's plan can be traced back more than a decade to a Lutheran church in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. It's the church where Jack was baptized, where his parents took him as a little kid.

"I didn't really like it too much because, one, it was difficult to sleep. The pews were wooden," Jack says. "The services were long. They played organ music. And, to me, I was like a hip hop kid."

"What would you have rather been doing with your time?" I ask.

"Yeah, I would've rather been working on my game," Jack says.

Jack loved basketball. He practiced dribbling on the gravel outside his house. He figured if he could control a ball on rocks, he could manage one on a hardwood court.

"Basketball was my life. Really, church to me, God to me, existed to make me a better basketball player," he says. "I would pray for more motivation, for more focus, for me to work hard. I would pray for him to make me taller."

Back then, Jack's goal was to land a Division I scholarship.

"And it really wasn't about that level of basketball. It was really, I just wanted a reputation in a small rural community that I had made it," Jack says. "I wanted my name to be in the papers. I wanted my name to be on the local TV. I wanted everybody to know me and how great I was."

Jack became the best player on his high school team. That's how he met Christina. She was the best player on the girls' team. Jack still remembers their first call.

"We talked on the phone for almost all night. Just laying in bed. Phones on the charger, just talking. She was telling me all about her life," Jack recalls. "And then she came to ask me questions and said, 'OK, I know you love basketball. I know you do basketball all the time. But what do you like to do besides basketball?' And I couldn't think of anything else. And she was actually getting frustrated because she thought I was holding information back from her. And she kept pressing, 'OK, what do you do besides that?' And I said, 'I read basketball books. I read biographies.'"

Jack wasn't kidding. If Christina didn't realize that yet, she learned quickly.

"We started dating. And so, like, our junior prom, she was looking forward to getting a dress, riding in a limo, going to dinner. I decided to skip our prom so I could be recruited at the LeBron James Classic AAU Tournament in Akron, Ohio," Jack says. "I mean, she should've dumped me on the spot."

She didn't. Jack's good fortune continued on the court, too. As a junior he led the state of Wisconsin in scoring. He was recruited by Division I Wisconsin-Milwaukee and some Ivy League programs. He kept all his recruiting letters in a shoe box.