The Business Deal That Altered The Course Of Bobblehead History

This story originally aired on Jan. 2, 2016. This week it appears again as a part of our ‘Best Of‘ show. This story begins at Fenway Park in May of 2015. After receiving my Luis Tiant bobblehead at the front gate, I ducked into the ladies room, while my fiancé stood in line for beer. When I came out, he immediately asked, “Where’s your bobblehead?” I ran back into the ladies’ room, but it was too late. I was only gone 60 seconds, but I’m sure it had been taken in five. The worst part was coming out empty handed. It was less than two months before our wedding, but he looked at me like he wasn’t quite sure he wanted to marry a woman who didn’t know that you just don’t leave a Luis Tiant Bobblehead unattended in Fenway Park. Behind The Scenes At A Bobblehead Giveaway I went back a couple weeks later, as an army of volunteers passed out 38,000 bobbleheads of then-Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli. It's a huge production. The kids are thrilled, of course. But a lot of the adults seem overly-excited to receive a little plastic figurine with a wobbly head. Shipping pallets piled high with Napoli bobbleheads wait at every gate. (Karen Given/Only A Game) In 2015, the San Diego Padres were the only Major League Baseball team that didn't offer fans a bobblehead game — though roughly 600 bobbleheads of former Padres outfielder Chris Denorfia were mysteriously dumped in a San Diego area driveway in November. Go figure. For years, the Red Sox didn't give away bobbleheads either. "There was a long time actually when we felt like 'maybe they're not into bobbleheads,'" says Red Sox Senior Vice President of Marketing Adam Grossman. "But even in Boston we know that the people love them and if they love them then we'll provide them."

"If mustard deserves its own museum, bobbleheads definitely deserve their own shrine." Phil Sklar, Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Grossman knows that for an early season, mid-week game against a not-so-popular opponent, there's no better way to get fans into the park than a bobblehead giveaway. "The connection between the organization and the fans is so important. And something like a bobblehead, as crazy as it can be, can cement that," says Grossman. The Red Sox spend months getting the facial features and tattoos and the stance on their bobbleheads just right. For the teams designing them and the fans receiving them, bobbleheads are just…fun. The Best Will Be Enshrined Bobbleheads even have, get this, their own Hall of Fame. "We sort of thought of it this way," says Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, "if mustard deserves its own museum, bobbleheads definitely deserve their own shrine." Sklar and his partners accumulate thousands of bobbleheads — many from private collections. But they still go to games to acquire bobbleheads the old fashioned way — and they know better than to leave their new acquisitions unattended in the ballpark. Alexander Global's Todd Goldenberg with a lifesized bobble of Dirk Nowitzki. (Courtesy Photo) "Yeah, you know, we've been more on the receiving end," Sklar says, "where we're walking by and we see a bobblehead just sitting there and nobody is around and we wait a few minutes and make sure — we don't want to obviously take someone's bobblehead. But you don't want to put your bobblehead down for too long. People will see it and say, 'Oh, someone didn't want their bobblehead.'" "Just to confirm," I ask, "you were not in the ladies room at Fenway park?" "Nope, that wouldn't have been us," Sklar says. "Although, I think we do have one of the Tiant bobbleheads in the collection but no, it's not yours." Sklar declared Jan. 7 National Bobblehead Day to publicize his Hall of Fame. But all of this — the Bobblehead Hall of Fame, the pallets of bobbleheads at the gates of Fenway Park, even the bobbles of the Pope for sale outside the Vatican — none of this would have happened if not for a business deal made back in 1999. "I'll give you the story," says Mario Alioto, executive vice president for the San Francisco Giants. "And hopefully that'll put everything into context." Goodbye ... And Hello In 1999, the Giants were preparing to play their last season in Candlestick Park. Alioto wanted to mark the occasion with some fun, retro-themed promotions. "And I remember when I was a kid going to Candlestick. They didn't have bobblehead giveaways back then, but in the souvenir stand, besides buying a Giants pennant or a program or a keychain, there was always a bobblehead doll, and I had one. I've had one for a long time, and it's still at my mom's house today. And I was thinking, maybe we can have a bobblehead day and that'll be something that many of our fans will remember?" Back in the '50s and '60s, most bobbleheads didn't look like real people. They looked like little boys, with fat cheeks and big grins and hair that curled up under their baseball caps. The manufacturer would paint on the team's uniform — and maybe a number on the back. "You know, when you put the number 24 in a Giants uniform, everybody knows who it is," says Alioto. And that's what Alioto had in mind when he proposed baseball's first free bobblehead giveaway — a Willie Mays bobblehead that didn't necessarily look a whole lot like Willie Mays. "No, exactly, and I don't know why. It just felt like for me as a young fan, that was a special souvenir that I had," Alioto says. The Deal But I promised you the story of a business deal that would change the course of bobblehead history. And for that, I need to turn to Todd Goldenberg of Alexander Global Promotions. When asked what he does for a living, Goldenberg explains it like this: "On dates, I used to tell women, 'I'm the national sales director for a sports marketing firm dealing with gameday giveaways that help increase teams' attendance.' And now I just say, 'I sell bobblehead dolls.'" Goldenberg says they'd like to celebrate their 50 millionth bobblehead, but they've lost count of how many they’ve produced. But back in 1999, they were just a small company, trying to get their start.

"Even though he had just sold about a quarter of a million dollars worth of bobblehead dolls, he didn't know what he had sold." Todd Goldenberg, Alexander Global