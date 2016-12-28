Best Of Show: Bobbleheads, Kobe's English Teacher, And The Daughter Of Waziristan

This week on Only A Game, we re-visit some of our favorite stories from the past year. OAG's Karen Given tells the story of the business deal that changed bobblehead history. Also, we'll meet Kobe Bryant's muse: his high school English teacher. And after she became the best female squash player in Pakistan, Maria Toorpakai risked her life to continue playing. She tells her story. Join us!

The Business Deal That Altered The Course Of Bobblehead History

Bobbleheads now have a Hall of Fame and their own day on the calendar, Jan. 7. Only A Game's Karen Given tries to solve the mystery of why bobbleheads have ruled sports promotions since 1999.

Sports Hope For A New Year

Bill Littlefield looks forward to the sports feats yet to be accomplished in 2017.

Maria Toorpakai: The Squash-Playing Daughter Of Waziristan

Born in the tribal region of Waziristan, Toorpakai was expected to stay home and prepare to be a wife and mother. Instead, she became Pakistan's best-ever female squash player. Toorpakai shares her story, In Her Own Words.

A Walk Around The Serpentine

"We had seen gymnastics. We would see basketball. But we didn’t have tickets to see anything that day, so we were in Hyde Park, and so were a lot of other people," Bill Littlefield says.

A Son's Passion And A Mother's Choice: Christoph And Kate Buhler

Parenting is about choices, and not all of those choices are easy. For the parents of a promising athlete, those decisions can become even more difficult. Kate Buhler and her 14-year-old son, Christoph, bring us the story of one such choice.

Meet Kobe Bryant's 'Muse:' His High School English Teacher

Kobe Bryant's most famous poem may be "Dear Basketball," which he recently published online to announce his retirement from the NBA. But Bryant's former high school English teacher says that Kobe has been writing poems about basketball since the 10th grade. Jeanne Mastriano joins Bill Littlefield to share her favorite story about Kobe — and more.