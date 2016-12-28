Maria Toorpakai: The Squash-Playing Daughter Of Waziristan

This story originally aired on May 7, 2016. This week it appears again as a part of our ‘Best Of‘ show.

There are places in this world where games aren't just games and where sports heroes have the power to be more than just pixels on a television screen. One of those places is Waziristan, part of Pakistan's tribal region. That's where Maria Toorpakai grew up. Her sport was squash, and her hero was Jonathan Power — a Canadian who, in 1999, became the first North American squash player to become No. 1 in the world.

From an early age, Toorpakai wasn't like the other girls.

"When I was two years old, I could see the happiness in boys' faces and more glow. But most of the women are just no one, you know? They're just like shadows. And from a young age they're told to cover themselves and not to go anywhere and just stay home, look after their younger brothers or siblings. You're going to get married, you have to learn all those things. "I thought maybe it's the differences because boys have different clothes than girls. So then I took all my girly dresses and I took it to the backyard and I burnt them, and I was four-and-a-half. I saw my father and he didn't say anything but when I looked at him he just smiled and said, 'Well, I guess I have a fifth son now.'"

Toorpakai's father allowed her to masquerade as a boy and play sports. But when she discovered squash at the age of 12, the family's secret began to unravel.

"There's a proper squash academy and he took me there. And he asked what we should do for squash, and my son wants to play squash. The director of the squash academy, he said definitely we will give membership to this kid. You have to bring the birth certificate first. My father got a little nervous."

