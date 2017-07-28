Summer Vacations: White Dragon Horse, Mini Golf, Remembering Johnny

This week on Only A Game — we’re telling stories of summer vacations. We follow one cyclist's cross-country search for humanity on the White Dragon Horse. Plus, we meet a Cape Cod couple who won't sell their mini golf course -- not even for a million bucks. And, we hear the story of a father who's spreading his son's ashes at all 30 MLB ballparks. Join us!

Find out how to tune in live here — or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Littlefield: What I Did On My Summer Vacation

Bill Littlefield recalls a baseball memory from summer camp.

How A Steeplejack, A Teenager And A Mule Won The Great American Horse Race

This story is about America, a birthday party, a father and a son — and a one-of-a-kind sporting event. Only A Game's Martin Kessler has more.

Zilong Wang's Bike Ride Across The U.S. On The White Dragon Horse

In 2013, Zilong Wang traveled from Massachusetts to California on a bicycle named the White Dragon Horse. Along the way, Zilong gained, lost and then restored his faith in humanity.

'You Get To Name The Kid' — A Baseball Coach's Motivational Tool

The Heritage High School baseball team had never posted a winning season, but in 2016, coach Rob Querry came up with a creative way to motivate his players. Rob and his wife, Julia, share their story.

On Cape Cod, A $1 Million Mini Golf Course That's Not For Sale

For Only A Game's Gary Waleik, a round at Sandwich Mini Golf each summer is a treat. For Mo and Sylvia Burke, owning and maintaining that course has been a lifelong passion.

Remembering Johnny MacDougall, One Ballpark At A Time

Johnny MacDougall's love for baseball began when he was just four months old. Eleven years later, his father, Dave, and brother, Tommy, are traveling to every ballpark in Major League Baseball to honor Johnny's memory.