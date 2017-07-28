Only A Game
This week on Only A Game -- we’re telling stories on a theme. You might call it “What I did on my summer vacation,” if that wasn’t the fallback position of every first-year teacher in every sixth grade classroom in the country.
Ah, what the heck? Let’s go with it anyway.
The summer I was 10 or so I went to camp in Maine.
It was a warm and sunny camp ... and rarely did it rain.
And at the baseball tryout I pulled out my catcher’s mitt,
And that was when the coach said, “Son, perhaps you’d better sit.”
It seems they had a catcher. They were happy with his play.
So I worked on my hitting. Maybe that was how I’d stay.
I hit while others went to crafts, or practiced volleyball.
I hit while they were swimming, or were in the dining hall.
And when they shot their .22s or fooled around a bit,
I went back to the diamond, because that was where I hit.
The story has a happy ending, strange as that may seem.
The coach did notice all my work and said, "You’re on the team."
This segment airs on July 29, 2017.
Bill Littlefield Host, Only A Game
Bill Littlefield has been the host of Only A Game since the program began in 1993.
