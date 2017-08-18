Bill Walton's Battle With Chronic Pain And His Journey 'Back From The Dead'

This story originally aired on Apr. 16, 2016. This week it appears again as part of our "Archenemies" show.

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton recently wrote a book. Here’s how it starts.

"Summer 2009, San Diego. I can’t do this anymore. It’s just too hard. It hurts too much."



Walton played through chronic pain during his three-year college career with UCLA and his 10 seasons in the NBA with the Trail Blazers, Clippers and Celtics. Twenty-two years after his retirement from the pros, the pain had become much worse. That led him to despair.

"There’s no reason to believe that tomorrow is going to be any better. If I had a gun, I would use it."

Happily, he didn’t have a gun. Walton provided me with a short history of his long list of orthopedic problems.

"I was born with structural congenital birth defects in my feet. I tore up my knee when I was 14. I broke my spine when I was 21 playing for UCLA. So here I had this wrecked body that I was trying to chase the dream of being part of something special. And I just thought that everybody had these problems. I thought that everybody’s feet hurt all the time, everybody had a crooked leg, everybody had a broken spine — that was just part of the price you paid."

The rewards for the price Walton paid included two national titles with UCLA and then an NBA championship in 1977 with the Portland Trailblazers when Walton was just 24 years old.

Lots of players would envy those accomplishments. But the young Walton wanted more.

"I wanted to be the best. I wanted to win everything. And I idolized [Bill] Russell, Wilt [Chamberlain], Oscar [Robertson], Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. But my body would not carry me to my dreams. On April 18, in 1978, when I was the Most Valuable Player in the NBA, I took a pain-killing injection in my foot. And when I went out and tried to play on another broken foot with a pain-killing injection, the bone in my foot, it split in half. And I spent the next eight years of my life chasing the dream."

'The Most Depressing Feeling'

Walton reunited with that dream as a member of the 1986 Boston Celtics. They beat the Houston Rockets in the Finals. That team featured fellow future Hall of Famers Larry Bird, Robert Parish, Kevin McHale and Dennis Johnson.

Walton, then 10 years beyond his MVP season, was still with the team the following year, when the Celtics were losing to the Lakers in the Finals. He was in uniform, but his injuries kept him on the bench.