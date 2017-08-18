Support the news

Archenemies: Harrison V. Doubt, Walton V. Back Pain, Hardy V. Sexism

August 18, 2017
Kendra Harrison couldn't go to Rio...so instead she set a world record.
Kendra Harrison couldn't go to Rio...so instead she set a world record. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Summer is a time for superhero blockbusters. This week on Only A Game, we have stories about athletes taking on their archenemies. Our heroes: American hurdler Kendra Harrison battles self-doubt. Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton struggles against chronic back pain. And boxer Heather Hardy fights for gender equality. Join us!

This program airs on August 19, 2017.

