Latest Show: 'Deacon' White, Forgotten Gold Medal, Lineman In Vietnam

September 15, 2017
James "Deacon" White recorded the first hit in professional baseball. But to Betty Jackson, the future Hall of Famer was just "Grandpa." (Courtesy James Jackson)MoreCloseclosemore
James "Deacon" White recorded professional baseball's first hit and pioneered the catcher position. This week on Only A Game, 96-year-old Betty Jackson helps tell the story of her grandfather. Also, a long-forgotten Olympic gold medal is recovered by a basketball star and her family. And the tale of a former NFL lineman who played a critical role in the bloodiest battle of the Vietnam War. Join us!

This program airs on September 16, 2017.

