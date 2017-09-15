Only A Game
Latest Show: 'Deacon' White, Forgotten Gold Medal, Lineman In Vietnam
James "Deacon" White recorded professional baseball's first hit and pioneered the catcher position. This week on Only A Game, 96-year-old Betty Jackson helps tell the story of her grandfather. Also, a long-forgotten Olympic gold medal is recovered by a basketball star and her family. And the tale of a former NFL lineman who played a critical role in the bloodiest battle of the Vietnam War. Join us!
This program airs on September 16, 2017.
