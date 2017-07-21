Week In The News: Health Care Collapse, G-20 Revelations, McCain's Diagnosis

The GOP health care push collapses. Trump and Putin’s private conversation. John McCain fights brain cancer. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

President Donald Trump pauses while having lunch with services members in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Guests

Eliana Johnson, national political reporter for POLITICO. (@elianayjohnson)

John McCormack, senior writer at The Weekly Standard. (@McCormackJohn)

Jack Beatty, On Point News Analyst. (@jackbeattynpr)

From Tom's Reading List

POLITICO: Trump aides move on after health care loss — "Following the biggest legislative debacle of President Donald Trump’s first six months in office, the White House on Tuesday was some hands on deck. The president’s most senior aides appeared eager to move on from the health care loss, busying themselves with their own pet projects."

New York Times: Trump and Putin Held a Second, Undisclosed, Private Conversation — "The July 7 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, was the single most scrutinized of the Trump presidency. But it turned out there was another encounter: a one-on-one discussion over dinner that lasted as long as an hour and relied solely on a Kremlin-provided interpreter."

CNN: McCain faces his greatest battle — "John McCain has always lived for the fight. Now he's facing his toughest battle. The Arizona Republican senator has often seemed indestructible, despite the best efforts of his Vietnam War jailers, an earlier bout with melanoma and a list of honorable political defeats. And now he has been diagnosed with brain cancer, as CNN reported Wednesday."

