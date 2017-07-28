OnPointListens: We're On The Road Again

Remember our national listening tour? Right after the presidential election, we set off to host conversations all over the country — from Wisconsin to Florida and beyond — about the complexities of our country right now. Maybe you listened in, or even joined us for one of our live events.

Well, after a brief hiatus, we're hitting the road again next week! On Point's National Listening Tour is coming to Portland, Maine. Tom Ashbrook will talk with Portlanders about the Trump presidency, our divided U.S. economy, and how gentrification is playing out – winners and losers — in Portland and well beyond. Across the country.

Are you a Portlander? A Mainer? We look forward to seeing you at On Point Live! Thursday, August 3, at Hannaford Hall at the University of Southern Maine.

But even if you won't be in the audience, we'd love to hear from you wherever you are in this great country. Do you see gentrification reshaping your community? How is it changing your local economy? You neighbors? Your life?

Use the form below to help us get a better sense of the conversations driving your community, and we'll consider bringing up your story during our show.

Where We're Going Next (More Dates To Come!)

August 3-4 -- Portland, ME

September 22 -- Spokane, WA

October 27 — Atlanta, GA

November 10 — Ames, IA

Listening Tour Map

Click on a pin for a link to our discussion in that city.