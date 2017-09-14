President Trump's NASA Nominee

We take a look at the controversial nomination of U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK) to lead NASA.

U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Tulsa, speaks in Tulsa, Okla. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Guest

Jeff Foust, senior staff writer at Space News. (@jeff_foust)

Tom's Reading List

Washington Post: Support builds for Bridenstine to lead NASA despite past skepticism on climate change — "If confirmed, Jim Bridenstine would be the first NASA administrator in the post-Apollo era who wasn’t yet born when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. He’s a politician and a Navy aviator, not a rocket scientist, whose credentials have already been criticized by Florida's two U.S. senators. And the congressman's comments expressing skepticism about the role humans have played in climate change have sparked controversy."

SpaceNews: Bridenstine faces obstacles to Senate confirmation — "Bridenstine’s nomination has generated criticism among some because of comments he made in June 2013 on the House floor where he claimed there was no global warming, and that any changes in global temperature were linked to natural cycles and not increases in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from industrial activity. He has since acknowledged that those emissions do play a role in climate change. Within the space industry, however, Bridenstine has strong support from individuals and organizations representing both established and emerging companies."