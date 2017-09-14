Saying Goodbye To Cassini On Saturn

The Cassini spacecraft and all its truth about Saturn before it burns up.

This Feb. 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows Saturn's shadow on its rings as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)

Guests

Tariq Malik, managing editor of Space.com (@tariqjmalik)

Trina Ray, deputy head of the science planning and sequencing team on the Cassini Mission (@trinajpl)

Kimberly Steadman, spacecraft systems engineer for the Cassini/Huygens Mission to Saturn at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (@kim_steadman)

Tom's Reading List

Time: The Cassini Spacecraft Has Entered Its Final Collision Course with Saturn — "On Monday the probe made its closest encounter with Titan, the gas-giant's largest moon, which Cassini has been exploring since 2004. Informally called "the goodbye kiss" by engineers, the spacecraft flew within 120,000 km of Titan — a distance close enough to change Cassini's trajectory so the probe would hurtle toward Saturn, the BBC reports."

Futurism: This Week, We Will Officially Say Goodbye to Cassini. Here’s What We’ve Learned. — "Cassini made several contributions to our understanding of Saturn and its moons. Its earliest discoveries came with the Hyugens probe landing on Titan in 2005 — the first-ever landing on a moon of Saturn. The findings of the Hyugens probe, and the images taken by Cassini later on, showed just how Earth-like Titan is."

The New York Times: Cassini Flies Toward a Fiery Death on Saturn — "A list of its greatest hits would include movies of the six-sided storm that hugs the planet’s north pole; detailed views of Saturn’s spidery golden rings, woven into warps, braids and knots by the gravity of tiny moonlets; the discovery of plumes that look like snow-making machines shooting from the surface of the moon Enceladus. Not to mention postcards of lakes and seas on Titan."

The following animated video from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratroy explains Cassini's final assignment:

NASA's lab also produced this video detailing the Huygens probe's landing on Saturn's moon, Titan: