Support the news
There are 17 days to go until the new president takes office. But the new Congress of the United States gets to work Tuesday.
The Republican Party has solid control of both Houses of Congress and is about to assume the White House. For Democrats, including the entire Massachusetts delegation, the question is when to fight and when to make accommodations.
To address that question, Congressman Michael Capuano, who begins his ninth term Tuesday, joined Morning Edition.
Support the news
More Politicker or Explore Audio.