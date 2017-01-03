Support the news
The 115th Congress will be sworn in Tuesday, and it promises to be a tough fight for Democrats right from the start.
The Republican majority with Republican Donald Trump soon moving into the White House are expected to quickly roll back laws and policies enacted by President Obama. One of the first steps came Monday night, to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, which conducts independent investigations into Congress.
Congressman Seth Moulton joined Morning Edition to talk about that and what lies ahead.
