Rep. Capuano Joins Clark In Sitting Out Trump's Inauguration

Just two days before Donald Trump's inauguration, a second member of Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation decided he will not attend.

U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, of Somerville, announced on Twitter he would not be heading to Washington, D.C., for the Friday ceremony.

He added that he would instead hold an open house at his Cambridge office for constituents to discuss with him "concerns about the future of our great country."

Congresswoman Katherine Clark has already said she will not attend the inauguration.

Capuano and Clark join the more than 60 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who have decided to skip the inauguration. Some cite the feud between Trump and Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, NPR reported Tuesday.

In a statement Wednesday, Capuano said: "I am deeply disappointed in the way President-elect Trump attacked Rep. John Lewis, a personal friend and hero to so many Americans."

Earlier this week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren confirmed she would be attending the inauguration, but is ready to cause "necessary trouble" for the Trump administration.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has said he will be in attendance.