3 N.H. Trump Supporters Share Hopes On Eve Of Inauguration07:36

Play
January 19, 2017
By Anthony Brooks
Trump supporters cheer at a rally the day before the election in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa/AP)closemore
Trump supporters cheer at a rally the day before the election in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa/AP)

On Friday, Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

The president-elect has many critics who say they're fearful of what's to come. But for Trump supporters, his inauguration is seen as the beginning of many positive changes.

In Manchester, N.H., we spoke this week with three Trump supporters from the Granite State — Jane Cormier, of Hooksett, John Burt, of Goffstown, and Doug Jones, of Penacook. Two of them had joined us the month before the election.

Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

