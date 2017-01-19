WBUR Poll: As Trump Takes Office, Most Mass. Voters Are Even Less Confident In Him

It's clear that President-elect Donald Trump has failed to sway public opinion in Massachusetts, a blue state that overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in November.

A new statewide WBUR poll (topline, crosstabs) finds Trump with a 28 percent favorability rating among registered Massachusetts voters. Sixty percent of voters view him unfavorably.

And, on the eve of his inauguration, the majority of people polled are less confident in Trump's presidential abilities today than they were when he was elected.

The live telephone survey was conducted Sunday through Tuesday. It has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

A majority of the 508 voters polled say President Trump will be bad for foreign relations, the environment, journalism and race relations in the country.

And a plurality — 42 percent of voters — believe a Trump presidency will have a negative impact on people like them.

"Yes, I'm an American and I was born and raised here, but I do come from a family of immigrants," said 23-year old Somerville resident Iliana Rivera, a poll respondent who counts herself among those voters who consider Trump a potential threat to her and her family.

Rivera says she and her girlfriend of a year were so concerned about the impact Trump may have on marriage equality that they decided to act before he takes office.

"We made sure we got married before the 20th of January just 'cause, we're just afraid that anything could happen," she said. Rivera hopes her concerns are unfounded but says she's not optimistic.

Steve Koczela — president of The MassINC Polling Group, which conducts surveys for WBUR -- says the outlook is consistently dreary across the country, but it's especially bad in Massachusetts.

"Massachusetts voters have a more negative view of Trump than nationally, and that's not terribly surprising just looking at the partisan composition of Massachusetts voters," Koczela said. "You know, in pretty much every issue, and views of pretty much every politician, you can expect Massachusetts will lean more toward the Democratic side."

So, with that in mind, it's perhaps surprising that 40 percent of voters believe that Trump will have a positive impact on the country's economy. Thirty-seven percent feel Trump will be bad for the economy.

Trump's Taxes And Conflicts

But the consensus is clear when it comes to Trump's refusal to release his tax returns, which Trump says remain under audit. When asked last week about his taxes, at his first press conference since the election, Trump said voters don't care about his taxes.

"You know the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters, OK. They're the only ones," Trump said. "I won. I mean, I became president. No, I don't think [voters] care at all. I don't think they care at all. I think you care."

But WBUR's poll finds Massachusetts voters care plenty.

Seventy-five percent of the respondents believe the president-elect should release his tax returns. That's consistent with another nationwide survey. And, in the WBUR poll, that includes 47 percent of Republican respondents.