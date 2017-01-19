close

Watch Live: Tom Ashbrook Moderates Conversation On Opportunities And Challenges Facing The Trump Administration

January 19, 2017
By WBUR Newsroom
Join On Point host Tom Ashbook on the eve of the inauguration as he moderates a discussion on opportunities and challenges for the Trump administration with Brian McGrory, editor of The Boston Globe, Heather Cox Richardson, historian at Boston College and author of "To Make Men Free: A History of the Republican Party," and Ron Suskind, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and director of the Investigative Journalism Project at Harvard Law School.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Watch live below.

