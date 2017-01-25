Mass. House Approves Expansive Pay Raise Bill

In its first major decision of the new session, the Massachusetts House rammed through a nearly $18 million package of pay raises for the Legislature, judges and the state's six statewide constitutional officers.

While cautioning that he can't be sure of the final details of the bill (H 58), Gov. Charlie Baker shortly after the vote noted he opposed raises in 2014 and said not much has changed since then.

The House quickly dispensed with a few amendments to the bill and approved it on a 115-44 vote just before 2:45 p.m. A Senate vote is scheduled for Thursday.

The branches may try to move the bill to Gov. Charlie Baker's bill on Thursday. The House scheduled a 2 p.m. session on Thursday, possibly to give the pay raise bill a final enactment vote if it comes back from the Senate.

The level of support in the House would be sufficient to override a potential veto.