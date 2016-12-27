On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump named cyber expert Tom Bossert as his homeland security adviser.

Bossert is currently a fellow at the Atlantic Council and was a former national security aide to President George W. Bush.

He says cybersecurity will be one a top priority in his new job.

And if the events of 2016 say anything, Bossert will likely have a lot on his plate.

Joining the show to remember some of the top cybersecurity issues in the news this year, including the Democratic National Committee Hack, the "Internet Of Things" malware attack and more, is Harvard Berkman fellow and security expert Bruce Schneier.

Guest

Bruce Schneier, security technologist, fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society and author of Data and Goliath: The Hidden Battles to Collect Your Data and Control Your World. He tweets @schneierblog.