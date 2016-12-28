close

Reflecting On 2016: The Year In Local Politics

December 28, 2016Updated 12/28/2016 12:00 AM
By Virginia Marshall, Deborah Becker
Mass Governor Charlie Baker checks in to receive his ballot on election day. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Mass Governor Charlie Baker checks in to receive his ballot on election day. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

All this week on Radio Boston, we're having conversations reflecting on 2016.

Tuesday, we heard about the year in civil rights and cybersecurity. Today, we're turning to politics, a topic that likely consumed a lot of your attention this year. We speak to Peter Ubertaccio about Massachusetts local politics and what the parties are thinking in our state.

Guest

Peter Ubertaccio, associate professor of political science and associate dean of interdisciplinary programs at Stonehill College. He tweets @professoru.

