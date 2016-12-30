Vermont's Death Investigator On Writing Police Procedurals

Presumption of Guilt by Archer Mayor (Courtesy Minotaur Books)

There aren't very many people like Archer Mayor.

His resume includes a travel writer for AAA, a theater photographer, a medical illustrator, a newspaper editor and currently, a death investigator for Vermont Office's of the Chief Medical Examiner and a detective for the Windham County Sheriff's Office.

It's those last two jobs that have helped Mayor do what he is most famous for: write 27 novels featuring the likeable, but unusual detective Joe Gunther.

Guest

Archer Mayor, death investigator for Vermont Office's of the Chief Medical Examiner and detective for the Windham County Sheriff's Office. His latest book is Presumption of Guilt. He tweets @ArcherMayor.