Lawsuit Challenges MA's Assault Weapons Ban

January 24, 2017Updated 01/24/2017 3:21 PM
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Meghna Chakrabarti
Kalashnikov machine guns manufactured by Russian company Rostec, are displayed at the Eurosatory Defence and Security trade show, in Villepinte, outside Paris, Monday, June 16, 2014. Over 1500 exhibitors will take part in the trade show which takes place in the north of Paris from June 16 to June 20. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)closemore
The Gun Owners' Action League and other plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit challenging the state's ban on assault weapons. They argue that the ban is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit also involves a directive that Attorney General Maura Healey issued in July that cracks down on copies or duplicates of forbidden guns, where gunmakers alter a weapon slightly to comply with state law. But the tweaks don't limit how lethal the weapons are.

In a conversation with WBUR, she criticized gunmakers, saying, "They made copycat versions of assault weapons. They even went so far as to market on their website that these weapons were 'Massachusetts compliant.' And when we saw that, we said, that's in absolute violation of black and white letter law here in our 1998 ban on the sale of assault weapons and copycat versions of those weapons."

Guest

Nancy Gertner, former Massachusetts federal judge, senior lecturer on law at Harvard Law School and WBUR legal analyst.

Related:

