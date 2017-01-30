Trump's Immigration Orders, Federal Judges' Rulings, And What They Mean For Boston

In the wake of President Trump's sudden and temporary ban on visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the key word is chaos — at airports and in courtrooms. Within local immigrant communities, academia, the business world across greater Boston, there is fear, anxiety and push-back over what the ban means and whether it is legal.

Guests

Shannon Dooling, WBUR reporter. She tweets @sdooling.

Robert Brown, president of Boston University, which tweets @BU_Tweets.

Susan Church, chair of the New England Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and one of the lawyers who filed suit in federal court in Boston over the weekend challenging the president's order.

Joshua Katzen, Boston-based real-estate developer and vice chair of the board of the Middle East Forum, a nonprofit think-tank.

Nancy Gertner, retired federal judge, Harvard law professor and WBUR legal analyst. She tweets @ngertner.

Hazhir Rahmandad, professor at MIT Sloan School of Management and an Iranian-born U.S. citizen.