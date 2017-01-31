closeDonate

AG Healey Joins Lawsuit Challenging Trump's Immigration Order

January 31, 2017
By Caitlin O'Keefe and Meghna Chakrabarti
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is joining a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts challenging President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Martin Meehan, president of the University of Massachusetts, stands second from left. (Steven Senne/AP)closemore
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is joining a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts challenging President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Martin Meehan, president of the University of Massachusetts, stands second from left. (Steven Senne/AP)

Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday that Massachusetts will join a lawsuit challenging President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees. That order restricts immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries, suspends all refugee admission for 120 days, and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely.

"The executive order is harmful, discriminatory, and unconstitutional," Healey said at a press conference this afternoon. "It discriminates on the basis of religion and national origin, denies our residents access to due process and equal protection of the law, and violates federal immigration law."

Guest

Anthony Brooks, WBUR senior political reporter. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.

